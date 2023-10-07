Mavericks vs Timberwolves Preview: The Abu Dhabi Games, Part 2

The Dallas Mavericks are still on their preseason trip, playing in the Abu Dhabi games. Once again they face the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Mavericks got beat pretty soundly in the Thursday match-up, losing 111-99. Hopefully, the Mavericks look a bit less shell-shocked than did on Thursday morning when they opened the game getting shelled on both ends of the floor. Let’s get to the key things to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves

Dallas Mavericks vs Minnesota Timberwolves WHAT: The second Dallas game of the 2023-24 preseason

The second Dallas game of the 2023-24 preseason WHERE: Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi

Etihad Arena on Yas Island in Abu Dhabi WHEN: 11:00 a.m. CST

11:00 a.m. CST HOW: NBAtv or Mavs.com or apparently Bally Sports+

At the time of this writing, there’s not any other injury information available but I think it might be safe to assume Tim Hardaway is missing the game again as hamstrings are fickle as hell. On the Minnesota front, Anthony Edwards is up in the air as well. He was held out as a precaution after turning his ankle in practice.

UPDATE: Seth Curry is out, while Kyrie Irving, Mike Miles Jr., and Markieff Morris are all questionable.

Seth Curry (illness) is OUT for tonight's game against Minnesota in Abu Dhabi. Kyrie Irving (left groin soreness), Mike Miles Jr. (illness) and Markieff Morris (left ankle soreness) are all listed as questionable. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) October 7, 2023

If you missed any of our pregame coverage, there was a more in-depth preview written yesterday that has a couple of potential concerns to consider along with a pair of things to get hyped about pregame. There’s also this betting piece if you’re the kind of person who’d bet on preseason basketball.

As it’s a Saturday and the second preseason game against the same team, postgame coverage might be on the lighter side. We should have at least one podcast, I’m not sure.

Thanks for hanging out with us again, we appreciate your reading! Go Mavs.