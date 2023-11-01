Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls

The Mavericks return home after picking up a road win in Memphis to face the Chicago Bulls. The Bulls are currently 2-2 and are on a road trip where they have beaten Indiana and lost to Detroit. Dallas is carrying the momentum of being undefeated in hopes that it will propel them to their fourth victory in as many games.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 1st, 2023; 7:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -4.5 (-110)

O/U 224

Mavs ML: -180

Odds up to date as of 11:30 AM CST from DraftKings

Oddly enough, Chicago has had Dallas’ number in recent years. The Mavericks are just 1-6 in their last seven games against the Bulls. However, Dallas leads the league in offensive rating and points-per-game and is sixth in pace. The Bulls are near the bottom of the league in all three of those categories. Throw out the last few years and expect Dallas to win in some 115-104 fashion. Take the Mavericks -4.5.

Player Props

Nikola Vucevic over 15.5 points (-115)

Grant Williams over 14.5 points + rebounds (-105)

Vucevic has dominated the matchup against the Mavericks. He has gone over this line in five of his last six games against Dallas. He is taking nearly 14 shots a game and after what Jaren Jackson Jr. just did to Dallas this should be a line that Vucevic can clear with ease.

Williams has seen plenty of open looks from three this year from Luka Doncic. He has scored over ten points in two of three games, but because his shots mainly come from beyond the arc, it’s possible he could only score 9, going under his point line (9.5). He has gotten more than five rebounds in two of the three games as well, making this points-plus-rebounds prop more favorable. Additionally, the Bulls are allowing almost 40 percent on corner threes and have allowed similar players in Bruce Brown, Ausar Thompson, and Lugentz Dort to all go over this prop.

Play of the Day

Luka Doncic over 18.5 assists+rebounds (-110)

Do not overthink this. Doncic has been dominant on the boards and heavy volume in the assist department. He is averaging over 20 rebounds-plus-assists and has two triple-doubles. This is a must-hit play until proven otherwise.