Mavericks vs Bulls Preview: Dallas quests for a 4-0 start against Chicago

The Dallas Mavericks (3-0) host the Chicago Bulls (2-2) on Wednesday night. The game will be played on Bally Sports Southwest, starting at 7:30 p.m. This is a key game for the Mavericks as they hope to build on their best start to a regular season since 2004-2005. However, Dallas is most likely once again missing a key cog in their rotation. Let’s get to the important things:

The injury report for the Mavericks is almost entirely clear, with the one glaring exception in Kyrie Irving for a left foot issue. He’s listed as doubtful as of this writing, so it’s safe to assume he won’t be playing. With the Bulls, Zach Lavine is listed on the report as probable, as he’s been dealing with some back tightness. Lonzo Ball is also on the report, but it’s likely out for the foreseeable future with his knee issues.

This game feels like a trap game for the Mavericks. Yes, they’ve gotten off to a 3-0 start, but the Bulls are the kind of team that can punish them on offense. Between DeMar DeRozan, Zach Lavine, and Nikola Vucevic, they can put the ball in the basket. The Dallas wings will have their work cut out for them.

We posted a longer preview last night and there’s the betting post as well. Gracie had some thoughts on Luka Doncic inserting himself more into the team-building process of the Dallas Mavericks, not unlike what Giannis has done in Milwaukee. It’s worth the time.

Thanks for hanging out here once again. We’ll be back post game with whatever we can come up with. Go Mavs.