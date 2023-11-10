Mavericks vs Clippers Preview: Dallas hosts the NBA’s newest “Super Team”

The Dallas Mavericks (6-2) host the Los Angeles Clippers (3-4) on Friday in a home game at 7:30 pm CST on Bally Sports Southwest. The Clippers now boast four of the most recognizable names in the NBA with Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Russell Westbrook and their recent addition in James Harden. And yet, they haven’t been great this season. Their recent issues all lie on the road, having lost all four games where they ventured away from their home court. Dallas, meanwhile, needs to bounce back a game after Jason Kidd called the team soft. Here’s the main stuff you need to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers

Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Clippers WHAT: Dallas hopes to get a win in the group play standings for the mid-season tournament

Dallas hopes to get a win in the group play standings for the mid-season tournament WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas :WHEN: 7:30 pm CST

7:30 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

On the injury front, Maxi Kleber is still dealing with his toe injury, though he did battle through the game against Toronto. Dereck Lively is still listed as questionable with an illness as of this writing. If Lively doesn’t play, this one might be a short fight for the Mavericks. Los Angeles is only missing Mason Plumlee.

There’ve been some good posts on the site recently. I enjoyed the longer preview, icymi. If you haven’t read them go give us a click!

Let’s hope Dallas finds some pride on both ends of the floor. Go Mavs.