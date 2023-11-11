Podcast: Dallas Mavericks blow out Los Angeles Clippers, 144-126

The Dallas Mavericks nearly ran the Los Angeles Clippers off the floor on Friday night, winning at home 144-126. Below you’ll find the very fun podcast Josh and I did after the game finished.

Josh recapped the game here, if you need reading material, and Matt Martinez wrote about some stats to help contextualize the game. Our show on Friday night is a delightful, breezy walk through, player by player on the Dallas team and what we thought they excelled at.

The first half of the show is very Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving-centric, for they were the engine that powered the win. That said, the second half of the show gets into how well all the various role players performed (well, most of them anyway). Dereck Lively had another impactful game, even if it doesn’t show in the stats. Derrick Jones Jr. is looking like the steal of the off-season. Jaden Hardy was a mixed back but he did score 11 points in 12 minutes.

Though we end on a slight downer note, this was a very fun podcast to record. Our secondary fan-led recap show is out tomorrow afternoon! Thanks for hanging out and giving us a listen. Dallas is nearly spoiling us this season, so many wins!

