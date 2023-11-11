Maxi Kleber out at least 2 weeks

Maxi Kleber will miss at least two weeks due to an injured toe, per Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. Kleber missed Friday night’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers as well.

Kleber dislocated his pinkie toe on against the Chicago Bulls on November 1st. He’s been trying to play through it, but it appears it’s severe enough to sideline him for a couple weeks at least.

If you think that’s an odd injury for a basketball player, well, it is. Per Jeff Stotts of InStreetClothes.com, it’s the first time an NBA player has missed games due to a dislocated pinkie toe since 2012. MarShon Brooks had the same injury then, and missed six games.

After missing four games after the win over Chicago, Kleber missed four games in an attempt to rest the toe. He returned against the Toronto Raptors, but didn’t look like himself at all. It was clear he lacked the necessary mobility to be effective.

Hopefully the time off will get Kleber right, because the Mavericks big man rotation is stretched awfully thin. Rookie Dereck Lively II has been a revelation, but is still just a rookie, and could get in foul trouble at any game. Dwight Powell remains viable in small runs, but Richaun Holmes hasn’t shown he can fill the gap. The Mavericks need the depth that Kleber provides, and need it all year.