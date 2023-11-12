Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

The Mavericks take their 7-2 record into New Orleans where they play the first of two games against the Pelicans. The second of the two on Tuesday will count towards the in-season tournament while the game today will be an important prequel to give both teams a look before they face off with higher stakes. The Mavericks will be without Maxi Kleber and the Pelicans without Jose Alverado, but outside of them, this should be a full-strength divisional battle.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Sunday, November 12th, 2023; 6:00 PM CST

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -2.5 (-112)

O/U 234.5

Mavs ML: -142

Odds up to date as of 10:00 AM CST from DraftKings

The Pelicans have been sliding. They have lost four in a row and return home from a three-game road trip. This feels like a “get-right” game for them and the matchup is not favorable for Dallas. The Pelicans defend the three at the best rate in the league and on the offensive side have Zion Williamson who is scoring nearly 18 points a game in the paint. Dallas gives up the third most paint points and has had issues containing Williamson in the past. The Pelicans will win tonight, take their money line at +120.

Player Props

Jonas Valenciunas over 12.5 points (-120)

Luka Doncic over 29.5 points (-120)

Valenciunas has dominated the Mavericks as a Pelican. He averages 14 points against Dallas and has hit this line in every game except for a game he played seven minutes and a game where had just six points in 25 minutes on one-for-eight shooting.

Similarly, Doncic has dominated his matchup against New Orleans. Last season he hit this line in three of the four matchups against the Pelicans and has averaged 31.9 points against them since 2021. He is the focal point of the Mavericks’ offense and will look to build off of his incredible performance against the Clippers.

Play of the Day

Over 234.5 points

This game has offensive explosion written all over it. The Pelicans are near the bottom of the league in scoring and are on a four-game losing streak. Dallas’ weakness on defense is a strength for the Pelicans and they are going to take advantage. Dallas has scored 114 or more points in 10 consecutive games dating back to last season and there is no reason to believe that offensive production will stop today. This could be a 122-117 win for New Orleans.