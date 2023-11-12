Mavericks vs Pelicans Preview: Game one of two for Dallas at New Orleans

The Dallas Mavericks (7-2) play the first of two games in New Orleans against the Pelicans (4-5) on Sunday night on Bally Sports Southwest. Two games in a row against the same team is a feature of recent NBA schedules, but I recall seeing far more “home and home” situations where a game is played in one city and the next game is played in the other. It’s hard for teams in the regular season to beat the same opponent twice in a row. That’s why it would be ideal for the Mavericks to get a win over the Pelicans tonight, taking the pressure off the next game. Here are the key points for tonight’s game:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans WHAT: A chance for Dallas to pull ahead in the Southwest division

A chance for Dallas to pull ahead in the Southwest division WHERE: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana :WHEN: 6:00 pm CST

6:00 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

Maxi Kleber is still listed as out and will be for some time for the Mavericks. In past contents, his height and length were useful against Zion Williamson. For the Pelicans, Herb Jones and Naji Marshall are listed as questionable as of this writing. Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy, and EJ Liddell are all out with various injuries.

There's a fair amount of stuff on Mavs Moneyball for a weekend (and since I'm still on some version of paternity leave), so go back to the main page and check that out. The longer preview in particular is pretty solid work.

Thanks for hanging out, be sure to check back later tonight and into tomorrow morning for more things about this game and the Mavericks!