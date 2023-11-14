Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans

The Mavericks are playing their second consecutive game against the Pelicans in New Orleans. This one counts towards the In-Season Tournament where Dallas is 1-1 in pool play. They’re also looking for their third consecutive win, and they will have an excellent opportunity to do just that.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at New Orleans Pelicans | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Tuesday, November 14th, 2023; 7:00 PM CST

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -3.5 (-110)

O/U 239.5

Mavs ML: -166

Odds up to date as of 11:30 AM CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks dominated the Pelicans two nights ago. New Orleans does not have a true point guard with CJ McCollum and Jose Alvarado out and struggles to keep up with Dallas’ scoring. The Mavericks are just better than this Pelicans team with all of their injuries and they’re going to win again tonight. Take the Mavericks -3.5.

Player Props

Brandon Ingram over 6.5 1Q points (-135)

Derrick Jones Jr. over 7.5 points (-105)

Ingram is going to come out firing. He has hit this line in every game this year and has played at least 9 first-quarter minutes in every game as well. He is their leading scorer and just took seven shots in the opening period last game. Look for Ingram to be aggressive early.

On the defensive side for the Pelicans, they’re going to have to make the role players beat them. They’re going to force the ball out of Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving’s hands which plays right into a key night for Jones Jr to score. He’s going to have a handful of open looks, much like he did in the third quarter on Sunday, where he scored seven points.

Play of the Day

Kyrie Irving over 5.5 assists (-135)

Similarly to Jones Jr., Irving’s assists are going to benefit from the Pelicans forcing the ball out of Doncic’s hands. If they want to stay competitive they’re going to have to live with Irving creating for others and hope Dallas’ role players miss. Unfortunately for New Orleans, Dallas has excellent shooting around their stars and Irving will hit this line. He had seven assists in under 30 minutes in their last meeting.