Mavericks vs Pelicans Preview: A Mid-Season Group Play game

The Dallas Mavericks (8-2) play the New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) for the second straight time, still in New Orleans. The game starts at 7:00 pm and is on Bally Sports Southwest. The previous matchup on Sunday night saw the Mavericks run the Pelicans off the floor in the third quarter. This game matters beyond division play, it’s a game in the “group play” portion of the NBA Mid-Season tournament and Dallas has a chance to hold a 2-1 record after falling to the Nuggets but annihilating the Clippers. Now, on to the other important things to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans WHAT: Mid-season Tournament group play

Mid-season Tournament group play WHERE: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, Louisiana :WHEN: 7:00 pm CST

7:00 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

Maxi Kleber is still listed as out and will be for some time for the Mavericks. For the Pelicans, Herb Jones is listed as questionable as of this writing. Jose Alvarado, CJ McCollum, Trey Murphy, EJ Liddell, and now Larry Nance Jr. are all injured.

It would be great if the Mavericks could crush the Pelicans again, but beating the same team twice is hard and blowing them off the floor is harder. Still, the Pelicans are not in a good place, and it would be great if the Mavericks rolled them.

