Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards

The Mavericks lost in New Orleans last night and have put themselves behind the eight-ball in group play for the In-Season Tournament. Playing on a back-to-back is tough, but Dallas has a relatively easy matchup in Washington. Although the Wizards have given Dallas trouble in recent years, the Mavericks should be able to take advantage of a 2-8 Wizards squad.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Washington Wizards | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 15th, 2023; 6:00 PM CST

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -6 (-110)

O/U 245.5

Mavs ML: -230

Odds up to date as of 10:00 AM CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks need to win this game. After a poor performance, there should be some fire under the team to bounce back. Both teams have the same defensive rating (116.6), tied for fifth-worst in the league. The points total is very high, but Washington has gone over this total in four games this year, all against top-ten offenses. Dallas has the number two offense and should provide lots of scoring. Take the over on 245.5 points.

Player Props

Kyrie Irving over 31.5 points + assists (-120)

Luka Doncic over 29.5 points (-105)

Both of these plays are banking on bounce-back efforts from Dallas’ superstars. They played terribly against the Pelicans and neither are accustomed to two bad outings in a row. Dallas needs to play well to get back on track and they have a great chance to do so against a Wizards team that is allowing the most assists in the league as well as the third most points.

Play of the Day

Kyle Kuzma over 24.5 points (-105)

This is a no-brainer. Kuzma has been the Wizards’ best player this year and killed Dallas last year, scoring 30 in both meetings. He is taking 20 shots a game and averaging over 24 points this season, so the volume will be there. Kuzma is also scoring 12 points in the paint per game, an area where Dallas is weakest. This should be another 30-ball for him.