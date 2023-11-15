Mavericks vs Wizards Preview: Dallas attempts to rebound in Washington DC

The Dallas Mavericks (8-3) stay on their east coast road swing, this time matching up with the Washington Wizards (2-8). Dallas is on the back end of a back-to-back, losing an embarrassing clunker to the New Orleans Hornets on Tuesday. The Wizards are riding a three-game losing streak. Let’s see what the important things are tonight:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards

Dallas Mavericks vs Washington Wizards WHAT: The road trip continues

The road trip continues WHERE: Capitol One Center, Washington, DC

Capitol One Center, Washington, DC :WHEN: 6:00 pm CST

6:00 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

For Dallas, Maxi Kleber remains out with his toe dislocation. Jason Kidd said that Kyrie Irving is out with a foot injury, noting that his foot was causing him some discomfort and the team’s opting to play it safe. Delon Wright is out for the Wizards.

The one comes down to whether the Mavericks have any pride. Jordan Poole is a chucker who can get hot. Kyle Kuzma punishes the Mavericks historically. The rest of the team is very bad. Let’s see what these Mavericks can do.

