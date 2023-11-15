Stats Rundown: 3 Stats to know from the Mavericks 130-117 win over the Wizards

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Washington Wizards 130-117 Wednesday night. The Mavericks were coming off of their first truly embarrassing performance of the season against the New Orleans Pelicans the night before. Those struggles proved to be simply an opportunity for improvement and most of the Mavericks capitalized on that improvement.

Here are the stats to know.

31: Points for Tim Hardaway Jr.

Hardaway led the Mavericks in scoring and he is likely the early leader for Sixth Man of the Year, though it is foolish to consider anyone a leader for any award through 12 games.

Hardaway did not seemed thrilled before the season when the media informed him that coach Jason Kidd believes he should be a front runner for the award. Hardaway has done an absolutely fantastic job in adapting to the role of microwave scorer that he has occupied at various points throughout his career.

Hardaway does a great job of combining volume and accuracy from three-point-range that is extremely rare. He was 7-of-11 from three tonight and continues to be one of the brightest spots for the Mavericks this season.

0: Points for Josh Green

This was a very positive game for the Mavericks so it pains me to bring up such a sore subject, but I will do so in the form of a compliment sandwich to lessen the sting.

Green has regressed this season and tonight was his worst game of the season. Green will have better games, but the Mavericks need some degree of consistency.

20: Points for Derrick Jones Jr.

Jones has been a revelation this season. He has long been one of the best athletes in the league. This season he has added a solid jumper and excellent court movement to take advantage of the looks that Doncic creates for him.

Jones emergence has made up for Green’s struggles so far. If he continues to play like this all season, he will make quite a bit more money than the minimum contract the Mavericks signed him to this off-season next yea. Hopefully, it will be in Dallas.

