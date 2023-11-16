Podcast: Mavericks beat Wizards on the road, 130-117

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Washington Wizards on the road Wednesday night, winning the back half of their road back-to-back in the middle of a four-game road trip. The Mavericks won a blowout game where the final score doesn’t tell the full story, though Dallas did win 130-117.

Josh and I got together after the game to talk about what we liked and didn’t though there wasn’t much of the latter. It was good to see a Luka Doncic bounce-back game after he’d had perhaps his worst game as a Maverick against the Pelicans. Tim Hardaway was incandescent and Dereck Lively kept proving his worth.

Dallas has a tougher road the rest of the month, so getting a win after a disappointing effort in New Orleans is key. The Mavericks still have a lot of room for growth and Josh and I cover a lot of the little things that they’ve yet to try and could if defenses ever consistently stop the offensive plan they’ve rolled out to start the season.

One guy we have some concerns with is Josh Green, a player who can’t seem to find his role this year despite a variety of bites at the apple. The Mavericks need Josh, but not immediately, so he still has plenty of time to figure out how to make an impact.

