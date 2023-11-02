Podcast: Dallas Mavericks defeat Chicago Bulls, 114-105

The Dallas Mavericks might have been an undercard on the evening as the Texas Rangers looked to close out their first World Series, but they still beat the Chicago Bulls in a way that left me in a great mood. Dallas won 114-105, hitting a lot of threes and getting contributions from nearly the whole team.

Josh and I get to the game eventually but Josh leads us off with some Ranger talk and walks us through what the team’s win meant to him. Then he shares with us his Bally Sports challenges. Then we finally get into the game, praising the entire team for a strong effort.

We’d really appreciate if you could subscribe to our YouTube page. We do two different live shows after every game!

This is one of those wins we will look back on because Luka Doncic didn’t have his best stuff this game and it didn’t matter because the rest of the Mavericks stepped up in a big way. We talk about Grant Williams, Tim Hardaway Jr., Dereck Lively, and the key contributions from Jaden Hardy during cluch time.

This was a big win for the Mavericks, and while the Bulls might be struggling, Dallas must get these winnable games and it takes some pressure off to perform against the Denver Nuggets on Friday. Thanks for hanging out, consider subscribing to the show!

You can listen to our latest podcast episode in the player embedded below, and to make sure you don’t miss a single one moving forward, subscribe to the Pod Maverick podcast feed on iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Pocketcasts, or Castbox.

You can check out our After Dark Recap podcasts, Spotify Live recordings, Moneyball Minute shows, and guest shows on the Pod Maverick Podcast feed. Please subscribe, rate, and review.