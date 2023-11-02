Mavericks Power Rankings Watch: Dallas is rising fast

The Dallas Mavericks have kicked off their season on a crunch time heater. Too often last season they folded in close games, no matter the level of competition. They’ve yet to face a true playoff level opponent, but they have found ways to win even with Kyrie Irving battling injury.

The level of competition steps WAY up Friday night against the Denver Nuggets, a test that will be more than a measuring stick for where this team is at. With that in mind we’re back with Mavericks Power Rankings Watch, taking a scan of different publications and where they rank them among the league. This week’s edition sees the Mavericks shoot up the list across the board!

Rank: 7

Previous rank: 17

Luka Doncic is the first player to lead his team outright in points, rebounds and assists in the first three games of a season, according to ESPN Stats & Information research. He also joined Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players with multiple 30-point triple-doubles in the first three games, according to ESPN Stats & Info data. And his 49-point night against the Nets — not one of the triple-doubles — has been Doncic’s most spectacular performance during Dallas’ 3-0 start. — Tim MacMahon

Rank: 11

Previous rank: 17

Rank: 10 (Tier 3: Playoff Teams)

Previous rank: 18

First impression: Following an awful finish to last season after acquiring Kyrie Irving, the Mavericks have turned around their luck to begin this season by playing inspired basketball. No, their schedule hasn’t been tough, but how often did they drop winnable games last season against inferior opponents? The Mavs look a lot more focused. First overreaction: Holy crap, Luka Dončić. He is destroying everybody out there. His stepback jumper looks quicker than ever. He’s attacking relentlessly. There’s nothing anybody can do with Dončić, and opponents can’t even really speed him up by trying to blitz the ball out of his hands. This is the best we’ve seen him, which is saying something.

Rank: 5

Previous rank: 16