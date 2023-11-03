Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets

The NBA In-Season tournament kicks off tonight with the first-place Mavericks and the second-place Nuggets. Dallas is still without a blemish on their record and Denver is coming off a beat-down on the road in Minnesota. The newest installment in what has been a great matchup over the last few years should be even more interesting with new stakes on the line.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Chicago Bulls | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 3rd, 2023; 9:00 PM CST

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas +6 (-110)

O/U 228.5

Mavs ML: +195

Odds up to date as of 2:30 PM CST from DraftKings

After the win against Chicago, Dallas fell to 14th in pace. Denver is close to the bottom of the league in pace as well. Seven of the last ten matchups between these two teams have gone under 228.5 points. The intensity should pick up a little because this game means something, so take the under on 228.5 points.

Player Props

Nikola Jokic under 26.5 points (-115)

Kyrie Irving over 22.5 points (-120)

Jokic has only gone over this line once at home vs Dallas since 2021. The Mavericks do a good job at limiting his scoring and since this game will be a slow, low-scoring battle, Jokic should not go over this line tonight.

Irving is making his return after missing two games. The Nuggets are great at getting the ball out of Luka’s hands and someone else is going to have to step up. Irving is in a great spot to have a big game, as Denver has had trouble with him in the past.

Play of the Day

Luka Doncic over 7.5 assists (-105)

Doncic has covered this line in 13 out of his 15 career games against the Nuggets. He has been slinging the ball all over the court this year and the data supports him doing it again in Denver. This line is simply too low.