Mavericks vs Nuggets Preview: Dallas tries to measure up against the defending champs in Denver

Two of the best teams in the NBA face off Friday night in a nationally televised game on ESPN. The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) look to stay perfect as they head to Colorado to face the Denver Nuggets. Dallas has played outstanding to start the season, winning four straight. Denver’s had a few days to think about losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves, where they put up an ugly 89 points. Let’s get to the key things:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets

Dallas Mavericks at Denver Nuggets WHAT: The Mavericks face the defending champion Denver Nuggets

The Mavericks face the defending champion Denver Nuggets WHERE: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado WHEN: 9:00 pm CST

9:00 pm CST HOW: ESPN

On the injury front for the Mavericks, Kyrie Irving is available after missing two games with a foot injury. Maxi Kleber is out after dislocating his right toe against the Chicago Bulls. The Nuggets are only without Vlatko Cancar as he tore his ACL this summer. Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and Christian Braun are all listed as probably with various issues, and it’s safe to assume they all play.

It’s good Kyrie is suiting up tonight as Luka Doncic looked tired after two straight games without his co-star. Other Dallas players stepped up, of course, but when playing against the defending champions, it’s important to have everyone available just so we can all see how close or far the Mavericks are to being on the same level.

If you haven’t checked the site since last game, we’ve had some great work. While there’s the usual pregame reads in our longer game preview and betting post, we also have this piece on Tim Hardaway’s importance to this solid start to the year, a column on Luka in clutch time, and a broader look at the season through four games.

Visit after the game where we will have the usual work and some podcasts. Thanks for hanging out, go Mavs.