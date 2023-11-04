What do you think of the Dallas Mavericks’ new City Edition uniforms?

The Dallas Mavericks’ new City Editions just dropped.

And they’re pretty benign, design-wise, considering how raucous the City Edition looks have been in both the MLB and in the NBA in the past. There’s no frivolity, no great excess to these Mavs duds the team is calling their “Trinity River Blues.”

The team collaborated with the Grammy-decorated local R&B crooner Leon Bridges on the design, who lent the look a dash of his understated and cool retro vibe. The hype video below is on top of Bridges’ 2018 hit “Bad Bad News.”

From the heart of Texas Blues, to the soulful sounds of Grammy Award-winning Recording Artist and Fort Worth Native, Leon Bridges. We Present to you, Trinity River Blues @chime // #MFFL pic.twitter.com/FB0Ux4pn7u — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 2, 2023

The Trinity River connects Fort Worth and Dallas, as well as so much of the rest of the state. And as big as he is in Big D, Bridges is originally from Fort Worth. The Mavericks are very purposefully courting the whole Metroplex with these jerseys, which is interesting as one of the two pro sports teams in town that has always played in and associated itself with the city of Dallas. Not a complaint, just an observation. The Texas Rangers, of course, went to great lengths to incorporate both Dallas and Fort Worth imagery into their City Connect jersey design as well.

“The custom font in the Mavs wordmark is a tribute to vintage Texas R&B album covers,” says the description on Mavs.com. “This exclusive font is filled with satin silver, then trimmed with our satin Mavs blue, then finished off with a satin rick rack stitch.”

The front waistband logo on the shorts visually depicts a sound wave of the spoken name of the Mavericks’ collaborator, “Leon Bridges” inside an outline of the state of Texas. Down the left-hand side of the shorts will run embossed, handwritten sportsy catchphrases from Bridges, like “all in,” “step-back 3,” “10-day contract” and “D-Town.” We could honestly do without that bit. Down the right-hand side will run six embossed guitar strings, in keeping with the overall bluesy theme.

The inspiration for the uniforms evokes Dallas’ past in the Texas blues scene. Dallas was home to Blind Lemon Jefferson, who is often referred to as “The Father of the Texas Blues” and was one of the most popular blues singers of the 1920s.

The Mavericks will don their Trinity River Blues for the first time on Friday, Nov. 10 against the LA Clippers, a game that is also part of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament. Tip for that one is slated for 7:30 p.m. CST.