Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Charlotte Hornets at Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks look to rebound from their first loss of the season on Saturday as they take on the Charlotte Hornets at the American Airlines Center. While the Mavs came up short against Denver 125-114, the Hornets are coming off a thrilling road win versus the Indiana Pacers. In the final moments, Tyrese Haliburton experienced an adventure in dribbling and LeMelo Ball capitalized to get the steal and secure the 125-124 win.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Charlotte Hornets | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Sunday, November 5th, 2023; 6:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -11 (-110)

O/U 236

Mavs ML: -600

Odds up to date as of 3:00 AM CST from DraftKings

Charlotte comes into this game with a 115.3 defensive rating while Dallas is a touch higher at 116.7 - clearly, the handwriting is on the wall and we should expect points should flow freely in this one so look to the over on the 236 line.

Player Props

Luka Doncic over 50.5 (-110)

At the time of this writing, only Doncic and Irving are offered at Draft Kings with more player odds sure to be added before tip-off. With Irving listed as a game-time decision, stick with riding the hot hand of Doncic and take the PRA (points/rebounds/assists) wagon here over 50.5.

Play of the Day

Mavericks ML + Luka Doncic Triple Double (+265) (found under Quick SGP)

The Hornets are the team that defeated Dallas twice in a home/home back-to-back late last season and effectively ended any faint hopes of reaching the play-in. I am convinced the Mavs remember this well and will look to bounce back from the Denver loss and make a statement to Charlotte. Combining the should-be-safe with money line wager with the ever-possible triple-double from number 77 makes this a fun wager. Go Mavs.