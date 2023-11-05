Mavericks vs Hornets Preview: Dallas hopes to bounce back against Charlotte

The Dallas Mavericks (4-1) host the Charlotte Hornets (2-3) Sunday evening as they hope to bounce back from the Friday night loss to the Denver Nuggets. The game is on Bally Sports Southwest and starts at 6:30 local time, easily the best start time of the season. The game is the first leg of a back-to-back for the Mavericks (they head to Orlando tomorrow), so they must notch the win tonight. Let’s get to the key things:

On the injury front, Dallas has Kyrie Irving listed as probable (which is great news), Markieff Morris still listed as questionable with a non-COVID illness, and Maxi Kleber out with his dislocated toe. Cody Martin is out with a knee injury and illness for the Hornets, while Terry Rozier is questionable with a groin injury he suffered recently. Twitter watchers seem skeptical he will play given how the injury looked.

The Hornets sent the Mavericks tumbling down to the lottery, effectively closing the door on the Dallas season with two late victories. Needless to say, this would be a nice win to get for Dallas after the rather humbling loss to the Nuggets.

We’ll see what we come up with after the game but my paternity leave at my real job has pushed the staff here to consider doing the same (I... am not good at being idle). So with games tomorrow, there might not be a ton tonight. Thanks for hanging out here at Mavs Moneyball. We appreciate the support.