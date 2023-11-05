Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks win over the Charlotte Hornets

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Charlotte Hornets Sunday night in Dallas, winning 124-118. The Mavericks trailed most of the game, but surged in the fourth quarter and took the lead. Down the stretch, the Hornets stayed competitive, despite being on the second night of a back-to-back. LaMelo Ball caught fire in the final quarter and almost willed the Hornets to a victory. But ultimately, Luka Doncic and the Mavericks made just enough plays to keep the lead.

Ball lead all scorers with 30 points, as well as dishing out 13 assists and grabbing 10 rebounds. It’s the second 30-point triple-double in Hornets history. Anthony Mason has the other. Doncic led the Mavericks with 23 points. He also grabbed 12 rebounds, and came one assist shy of notching his own triple-double.

Here are three numbers to know from the game:

26: The number of combined rebounds from Doncic and Derek Lively II

Lively led all players with 14 rebounds, and Doncic chipped in 12 of his own. Together, they accounted for more than half of the Mavericks’ rebounds. Three of Lively’s rebounds were on the offensive glass. He and Doncic dominated on the boards all night. Dallas had a huge rebounding issue last season, so Lively’s emergence is a positive. But there’s more work to be done—the Mavericks only outrebounded the Hornets by four boards, and had one less rebound on the offensive end.

-22: The Mavericks’ scoring margin in the paint

The Hornets outscored the Mavericks 72-50 on points in the paint. That’s how a team that shot 8-for-31 on 3-pointers stayed in the game until the end. The Mavericks have to tighten up their defense at the rim. When they face actual contenders, like the Denver Nuggets, it’ll hurt them much more than an Eastern Conference bottom-feeder like the Hornets. Much like with rebounding, Lively will help, but there’s more work to be done to cure the ill.

5: The number of rebounds by Dwight Powell, all on the offensive end

Powell only grabbed five rebounds, but they were all on the offensive end. That definitely led to the Mavericks’ 18-14 advantage on second chance points, and helped secure the win. Powell scored 10 points on 3-of-3 shooting. Other players were more impactful (Tim Hardaway Jr., Jaden Hardy) but Powell grabbing five rebounds exclusively on the offensive end is the type of quirky little stat that deserves some attention here.