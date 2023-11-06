Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic

The Dallas Mavericks take to the road fresh off a 124-118 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The early season sees the Mavs sitting second in the Western Conference at 5-1 as they travel to the sunshine state to square off with the Orlando Magic (4-2).

The Magic have yet to lose at home and are riding high after defeating the Jazz in Utah and trouncing the Lakers in Orlando. Let’s scan for betting value in this contest.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Monday, November 5th, 2023; 6:00 PM CST

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando FL.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Orlando -1.5 (-110)

O/U 224.5

Magic ML: -120

Odds up to date as of 5:00 AM CST from DraftKings

Dallas carries the second-most efficient offense in the league while Orlando can tout the the second-most efficient defense. When we look past that collision of strengths, we see a Dallas team traveling to play on the second night of a back-to-back. Orlando is going to be the fresher team and that gives us reason to give a lean to the under in this contest.

Player Props

