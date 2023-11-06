Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks at Orlando Magic

The Dallas Mavericks take to the road fresh off a 124-118 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The early season sees the Mavs sitting second in the Western Conference at 5-1 as they travel to the sunshine state to square off with the Orlando Magic (4-2).
The Magic have yet to lose at home and are riding high after defeating the Jazz in Utah and trouncing the Lakers in Orlando. Let’s scan for betting value in this contest.
Game Details
Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Orlando Magic | NBA 2023-2024
Date and Time: Monday, November 5th, 2023; 6:00 PM CST
Venue: Amway Center, Orlando FL.
Outcome Odds
- Spread: Orlando -1.5 (-110)
- O/U 224.5
- Magic ML: -120
Odds up to date as of 5:00 AM CST from DraftKings
Dallas carries the second-most efficient offense in the league while Orlando can tout the the second-most efficient defense. When we look past that collision of strengths, we see a Dallas team traveling to play on the second night of a back-to-back. Orlando is going to be the fresher team and that gives us reason to give a lean to the under in this contest.
Player Props
- At the time of this writing, no player props were available. Check back as this section will be updated closer to game time.
Play of the Day
- The thigh and foot injuries that have hampered Doncic and Irving respectively must be taken into consideration even though neither player is currently listed on the official injury report. The status of Doncic and Irving may well be the reason player props are not yet listed for this game. While I will certainly cheer on a Mavericks victory, betting advice must come from a clear-eyed perspective. That is why I am recommending a small wager on Orlando ML -120 as our play of the day.
