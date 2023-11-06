Mavericks vs Magic Preview: Dallas road trips to Orlando

The Dallas Mavericks (5-1) are in Floridan Monday night to play the Orlando Magic (4-2). The game is at 6:00 pm on Bally Sports Southwest and is less than 24 hours after the tip time Sunday evening where they played and defeated the Charlotte Hornets. Following last night’s win, the Mavericks boarded a plane and headed to Florida where they will take on the team tied for third in the NBA Eastern Conference. Let’s get to the important stuff:

As far as injuries go, things WERE looking bleak for the Mavericks. Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic are each listed as questionable. And since the betting around the game was all off kilter, it seemed like neither were going to play! But then this happened as I was writing:

Spoke to Dallas Mavericks coach Jason Kidd moments ago, “Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving are good to go tonight” he told me. Both were listed questionable for this 2nd night of a back to back. — Mike Gerasimo (@SIGerasimo) November 6, 2023

So that’s great news for Dallas. Orlando has several guys injured. Wendell Carter Jr is out with a broken hand. Garry Harris has a groin pull. Markelle Fultz is having some knee issues. The Mavericks need to take advantage of a team shorter on depth, even if they are tired.

There’s a longer game preview here, if you need something else to read. With no NBA games tomorrow, we have a host of written stuff coming, so get excited. In the meantime, our postgame work in the form of a recap and stats to know will have to suffice. I think I’ll even be doing a podcast with Josh tonight.