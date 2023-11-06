Podcast: Dallas Mavericks dismiss Orlando Magic, 117-102

The Dallas Mavericks notched another win, defeating the Orlando Magic 117-102 on the road Tuesday night. It was a really strong pull-away win, despite it being another “clutch” performance.

Josh and I got together after a few days off for me following the birth of my second child. This was a fun show where I’m just happy to talk about the Mavericks. Dallas pulling away from Orlando after giving up a million points in the first half is pretty impressive. Dallas gave up just 36 points in the second half, something I do not understand but will totally take.

Josh talks a lot about how good the offense is and why it might not matter that the Dallas defense stinks. We bounce all around in this show, but that might be because I’m a bit delirious. This was a fantastic win on the second night of a back-to-back and we had fun talking about it.

