Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Toronto Raptors at Dallas Mavericks

The Dallas Mavericks return home to face off with the team from the great white north - the Toronto Raptors - tonight at the AAC. After falling down to the Magic by double digits in the first half, the Mavs rallied back to win 117-102 featuring yet another impressive second-half comeback. Meanwhile, Toronto looks to continue a productive road trip featuring an impressive (what a difference a year makes) 123-116 overtime win over the suddenly tough San Antonio Spurs. Let’s scan this game for value.

Game Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA 2023-2024

Date and Time: Wednesday, November 8th, 2023; 7:30 PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas TX.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas -5.5 (-110)

O/U 224.5

Mavs ML: -218

Odds up to date as of 5:00 AM CST from DraftKings

After seeing the Mavericks hold the Magic to 19 in the fourth quarter and sizing up the Raptors' defense featuring OG Anunoby and Scott Barnes, the under is mildly attractive here. Toronto checks in with the fifth-best defensive rating and - don’t look too shocked - Dallas has crept up to 17th. Sprinkle a half unit over the under.

Player Props

Derrick Lively over 14.5 Points + Rebounds (-120)

As long as you see Maxi Kleber listed as out on the injury report, feel confident leaning into the Lively props if they remain this low. Yes, Toronto boasts a stout defense with the likes of Siakim and Poeltl on the front line but this is basically a question of whether or not DL2’s minutes will be curtailed by foul trouble. We like his chances.

Play of the Day

Luka Doncic over 30 points / 5 assists / 5 rebounds (+270) (found under Quick SGP)

We came up just one assist short two games ago on a similar prop. This time we are looking for a 30-piece rather than the full wagon triple-double. Luka’s game prop for points is 28.5 so 30 feels more than reasonable. Hitting 5 boards and dimes feels like an afterthought. Grab this one. Go Mavs.