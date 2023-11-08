Mavericks vs Raptors Preview: Sans Lively, Dallas hosts Toronto

The Dallas Mavericks (6-1) host the Toronto Raptors (3-4) on Wednesday night at the American Airline Center. The game will air on Bally Sports Southwest at 7:30 pm CST. Dallas hopes to continue their strongest start to the NBA regular season in over a decade but will need to overcome a feisty Raptors team. Let’s get to the good stuff, shall we?

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors

Dallas Mavericks vs Toronto Raptors WHAT: Dallas hopes to win their first game without rookie center Dereck Lively

Dallas hopes to win their first game without rookie center Dereck Lively WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas :WHEN: 7:30 pm CST

7:30 pm CST HOW: Bally Sports Southwest

On the injury front, Dereck Lively II is out with a non-COVID related illness. MaxI Kleber is listed as questionable with his dislocated toe, but something tells me the lack of Dallas big man depth will force him into action. For Toronto, Precious Achiuwa is out with a groin issue and second-year big man Christian Koloko is out with a respiratory issue.

Even without Lively, this game is one Dallas should win by sheer offensive firepower. The Raptors have posted some of the worst offensive games this season and if Dallas is forced to go small, they should simply outshoot the Raptors. But that feels like a “famous last words” situation. Let’s hope Dallas takes care of business.

If you didn’t check the site yesterday, four new articles were up. There are so many it’s more than I have time to link to prior to when this needs to be up. As always, thanks so much for hanging out with us, we do all the work for the people who actually come here to read about basketball!

We should have our normal array of postgame stufff up as well. Let me know if there’s anything else you guys need! Go Mavs.