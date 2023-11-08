Stats rundown: 3 numbers from a Dallas Mavericks loss to the Toronto Raptors, 127-116

The Dallas Mavericks fell to the Toronto Raptors Wednesday night in Dallas, losing 127-116. The loss snaps what could have been a three-game win streak. The Raptors pick up a much needed win.

Luka Doncic led the Mavericks with 31 points, while also dishing out eight assists and grabbing seven rebounds. Pascal Siakam led the Raptors with 31 as well, but nabbed a double-double, coming away with 12 rebounds.

Here are three numbers to know from the game:

+32: The Raptors scoring margin on points in the paint

The Mavericks have been playing well this season, especially on the offensive end. But they’re developing the habit of getting outscored in the paint pretty consistently. Missing Derek Lively II definitely hurt them tonight, but they were outscored in the paint by 22 against the Hornets on Sunday, and by 14 against the Magic on Monday. Lively played in both those games. Tonight, without Lively, they lost the battle in the paint 72-40. Jason Kidd and the coaching staff have to figure something out down low.

+9: The Raptors’ scoring margin in fast break points

The Mavericks have been playing more in transition this year, as well as picking up their pace overall. But not tonight. This was their third game in four nights, in three cities. It was clear they were a bit sluggish. The Raptors have had trouble scoring all year, but the Mavericks gave them too many easy buckets in transition tonight. Letting Toronto outscore them 15-6 on fast breaks was a big reason for this loss.

-9: The Mavericks’ deficit on offensive rebounds

Another sign of Dallas having low energy — Toronto dominated them on the offensive glass. The only reason this game wasn’t more of a blowout is the Raptors didn’t capitalize often enough on those offensive rebounds, only outscoring the Mavericks 15-12 on second-chance points. Toronto won the overall rebounding battle, too, grabbing 50 boards to Dallas’ 38. It’s just another number pointing back to the Mavericks’ issues tonight. A lack of interior defense and energy doomed them.