ESPN Doubleheader: Nets at Celtics and Hawks at Suns

Wednesday night means NBA basketball on ESPN. The Boston Celtics will host the Brooklyn Nets followed by the Atlanta Hawks traveling to play the Phoenix Suns. These are interesting games which should provide local Dallas Mavericks fans entertainment while the weather keeps them inside. Lets take a look at each matchup.

Draftkings Odds: Nets at Celtics

Nets +9 (-105)

Celtics -9 (-115)

Over/under 224 (-110)

With Kevin Durant injured, the Celtics are a clear favorite in this game. They have a talent advantage and sport a much better defense. The Celtics abused the Nets in the playoffs last season, and they appear to be a tough matchup even when Durant is healthy. Lay the points and take the Celtics, but do not bet it heavily. There are better options.

If you want to take a smaller player prop, Grant Williams over 7.5 points is a solid option. Without Durant, the Nets will have to scramble more defensively, and this should provide a secondary player like Williams a better chance of scoring.

Draftkings Odds: Hawks at Suns

Hawks +1.5 (-115)

Suns -1.5 (-105)

Over/under: 232

Mavericks fans have reasons to dislike both of these teams so there is a temptation to stay away. However, this game is an excellent opportunity. Take the Suns and lay the points. Chris Paul has quietly turned back into Chris Paul after coming back from a recent injury. The Hawks are still a mess.

The Suns have homecourt advantage and should win this game. It can be tempting to take the moneyline, but the Suns are -125 on the moneyline. It is not worth the extra 20 percent lay in order to gain the possibility of a win if the Hawks win by exactly one point. This should be a high scoring game so the over and the home favorite as a parlay makes for a tasty option for the adventurous.

If you choose to gamble, please do so responsibly.

