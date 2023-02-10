Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Friday, February 10th, 2023; 9:00 PM CST

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas +4 (-110)

O/U 235

Mavs ML: +150

Odds up to date as of 1:30 AM CST from DraftKings

The Mavericks come into this game still without Luka Doncic, but with their new star Kyrie Irving. Dallas has been playing better defense recently (12th in the league over their last 10 games), and just held the Clippers to 104 points, after Los Angeles had averaged 115 since January 6th. Dallas should be in an excellent position to win this game with a new rotation and a higher energy pace. Take the Mavericks’ money line.

Player Props

Kyrie Irving over 4.5 rebounds (-120)

Domantas Sabonis under 12.5 rebounds (-120)

The Kings play at one of the fastest paces in the league, and Dallas plays significantly faster without Luka Doncic. There should be plenty of one-and-done possessions, leaving the opportunity for Irving to grab some boards. He is averaging over five rebounds a game this year.

The Mavericks have won the last three rebounding battles, and Dwight Powell has been a big part of that. He held Walker Kessler and Ivica Zubac to just nine and 10 rebounds respectively and will be a critical part of Dallas’ success tonight. Sabonis has only gone over this line twice in the King’s previous 10 games.

Player of the Day

Josh Green over 12.5 points (-105)

Because the pace of this game should be upbeat, Josh Green will see a lot of opportunities to score. He is excellent in transition and should see enough three-point attempts to get him over this line.