Mavericks vs Kings Preview: Luka-less in Sacramento, Dallas tries to win again

The Dallas Mavericks (30-26) play their fourth straight game on the road, this time against the Sacramento Kings (31-23). Somehow, despite this being the 57th game of the season, the Mavericks and Kings have not played until tonight. The Kings have had their best season in years but somehow the Mavericks are just two games behind Sacramento with this weird back-to-back as a means to making a dent in their lead. Here’s the main things you need to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings WHAT: Trying to get yet another road win

Trying to get yet another road win WHERE: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California WHEN: 9:00 p.m. CST

9:00 p.m. CST HOW: BallySports SouthWest

For the Mavericks, Luka Doncic is still dealing with his heel injury suffered against the New Orleans Pelicans. He’d hoped to play tonight, but felt enough pain while shooting around today that the team has opted to sit him at least one more game. Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans are still out, which isn’t surprising. The Kings seem to be fully healthy.

This game strikes me entirely about whether or not the Mavericks can harass the Kings and their pace. Sacramento plays pretty fast and has a fun offense. Either way, I’m a bit worn by this road trip. It would’ve been great to have Luka Doncic play in this one, and hopefully we’ll get that tomorrow night.

See everyone after the game. Go Mavs.