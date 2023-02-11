Mavs YouTube Roundup: Deadline Reaction Edition

With the knowledge that a trade involving the Dallas Mavericks could drop in just under the wire for the second year in a row, MFFLs braced for news until the clock struck 2 pm CST and perhaps a few minutes after. Although once Marc Stein sent this tweet, it was all but clear that the Mavs were unable to land any other deals.

Word circulated shortly after the deadline from Keith Pompey of the Philidelphia Inquirer that the Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers had nearly reached an agreement on a package that would have landed defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle in Dallas. Instead of adding a second Aussie defender, the Mavs will have to settle for just one. No word on what else the proposed trade included. Apparently, the Mavericks balked at including a first-round pick in the deal and the team may look to the buyout market to shore up the roster.

The Roundup is here to bring you the best reaction videos from a trade deadline that saw a bevy of trades. First up is the Studio 41 crew and their extended analysis. It is a longer video but worth the watch.

The Hoop Collective drops the trade deadline special you would expect - including the outsized portion of Lakers talk their ESPN overlords seem to demand. Great show, insightful analysis - if you can get past all the talk about the team with the third-worst record in the West.

The Volume’s Jason Timpf and Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix chat about the Durant the Phoenix blockbuster.

Hoops Reference has over 200k subs and is worth following in the Roundup’s estimation. HR breaks down and grades every meaningful trade for the deadline.

JJ Redick is amazing as an ESPN talking head. He runs circles around any other analyst employed by the network and is not afraid to call out nonsense when he hears it. The Roundup is usually against including any Stephen A Smith content but when it comes in the form of Reddick schooling Smith on how the NBA changed and how stars from this era should be placed in proper context - this video is pure gold. If you want to save your sanity and skip to the good stuff, the target timestamp is 7:58. Watch, smile, and embrace the moment where windbag meets wisdom. Bravo, former Dallas Maverick JJ Redick.

AndyHoops has over 400k subs and is also worth keeping an eye on. Another solid breakdown video.

These NBA2k videos where franchises are rebuilt after major real-world moves are hit and miss but this one was fun. Can franchise mode crank out a title for the Mavs new backcourt?

A little Roundup bonus from Bleacher Report. Look at that young man making predictions and then making many of them come true. Notice what he says about year five.