Stats Rundown: 4 Stats to know from the Mavericks 122-114 victory over the Kings

The Dallas Mavericks defeated the Sacramento Kings, 122-114, playing one of the most entraining basketball games all season Friday night in Sacramento. Kyrie Irving led Dallas with a team-high 25 points. The Mavericks were running and gunning all game, and for brief moments I thought I was watching a Mavericks team from 2003. Josh Green continues to thrive in the starting role. Josh chipped in 17 points and seven assists. Dallas had seven total players in double figures to contribute towards a huge road win.

Here are the stats to know:

45: First-quarter points from the Mavericks

For the second game in a row, the Mavericks scored more than 40 points in the opening frame (45 tonight, 41 against the Clippers on Wednesday).

The Mavericks have never started consecutive games with 40 points or more in the first quarter before in the team's history. That seems impossible BUT Mavs PR says it’s true.

The Mavericks topped 40 points in the first quarter for the second straight game (41 at LAC, 2/8/23; 45 tonight at SAC, 2/10/23).



This is the first time in franchise history that the Mavericks have opened consecutive games with 40+ points in the first quarter.



h/t @EliasSports https://t.co/vCO0UdAkmC — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) February 11, 2023

34: Dimes for the Mavericks

The Mavericks on the year average 22 assists per game. Dallas did a fantastic job sharing the ball against Sacramento. Dallas had eight players with at least two or more assists.

33: Points scored by the centers.

When your top guy is out, it's all hands on deck. The Maverick's bigs came up huge in this game. Dwight Powell and JaVale McGee found themselves in early foul trouble in the first quarter, but Christian Wood scored 13 points in five minutes to steady the ship. For the second game in a row, McGee found the fountain of youth, finishing the night with 11 points and nine rebounds in 19 minutes. Powell finished with a perfect 4-of-4 from the field with nine points and four rebounds.

26-8: Mavericks outscore the Kings in the 1st quarter

The Mavericks opened a can on the Kings to start the game and never looked back. The King's offense was stuck in the mud in the first quarter, and the Mavericks took advantage of the situation.

Weekend West Coast games generally stink to cover, so I’m so glad the Mavericks kept me entertained on a Friday night.

