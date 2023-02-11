Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings Part 2

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Saturday, February 11th, 2023; 9:00 PM CST

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas +1.5 (-110)

O/U 235.5

Mavs ML: +105

Odds are up to date as of 12:15 PM CST from DraftKings

The combination of the Mavericks' first-quarter domination in last night’s game along with enough late-game moxie allowed Dallas to post yet another impressive road win since the Kyrie Irving trade. Pair that win with the expected return of a certain Slovenian wunderkind and it is no surprise to see the line move toward Dallas. Take the Mavericks on the moneyline to continue their post-trade streak as the Kings are the first to see the new Maverick backcourt in action.

Player Props

Keegan Murray over 12.5 points

Domantas Sabonis under 12.5 rebounds

Murray has his own rather annoying chant every time he scores and we heard it several times as he made his way to 16 points in last night’s matchup. This line is too low.

The Mavericks held Sabonis to 11 boards last night and have a good shot at keeping this number under 13. Jason Kidd has shown a renewed desire for JaVale McGee to join the rotation and his size will help deter Sabonis. Luka Doncic being back on the court gives the Mavericks their best rebounder for this rematch.

Player of the Day

Kyrie Irving over 4.5 assists

If his first two games have told us anything, it is that Irving did not come to Dallas looking to jack up 25 shots a game. He is making a concerted effort to bring the best out of the Dallas offense. Even though the ball will be in the hands of Luka Doncic for most possessions in this one, look for Irving to continue to be a playmaker and crush this prop.