Terrance Ross targeted by Dallas Mavericks pending buyout, per report

Veteran swingman Terrance Ross is approaching a buyout with the Orlando Magic which would enable him to choose his new team. The Dallas Mavericks are the favorites to sign the 32-year-old Ross per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Dallas Mavericks have emerged as the frontrunner to sign Terrence Ross once his buyout is complete, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/YwdxwdgiIZ — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 11, 2023

Ross began his career with the Toronto Raptors after being selected 8th in the 2012 NBA Draft. A trade in 2017 shipped Ross and a first-round pick to Toronto in exchange for Serge Ibaka. That is where Ross has remained ever since and given the focus Orlando has had on younger players in recent years it speaks well of Ross as a locker-room presence that they decided to keep him around all these years as one of the few players on their team past his mid-20s.

This would be a solid move for Mavericks as they get a veteran who still who something left in the tank. Ross is known for his shooting - 38 percent from 3 so far this season. Ross has the size to defend on the wings but has only shown intermittent effort in that part of his game. With the departure of Dorian Finney-Smith, it is clear the Mavericks are more focused on their wing depth than bringing in a third veteran guard such as Reggie Jackson.

This move could decrease playing time for Theo Pinson and gives Kidd an option beyond Davis Bertans for instant offense off the bench. Ross would slot into the open roster spot created by Kemba Walker being cut in January and likely signals the end of the Chris Silva era who recently signed a 10-day contract with Dallas. With 24 games to go after tonight’s tilt versus the Sacramento Kings, the coaching staff has ample time to decide how much Ross can help Dallas in the playoffs.