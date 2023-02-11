Mavericks vs Kings Preview: The debut for Dallas in Sacramento

The Dallas Mavericks (31-26) play the Sacramento Kings (31-24) again on Saturday night, after having defeated them Friday night, 122-114. It’s the expected debut of Luka Dončić with Kyrie Irving, after Dončić has missed multiple games with a heel confusion suffered against the Pelicans. Here’s the main things to know.

WHO: Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings

Dallas Mavericks at Sacramento Kings WHAT: Trying to make it a 4-1 road trip

Trying to make it a 4-1 road trip WHERE: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, California WHEN: 9:00 p.m. CST

9:00 p.m. CST HOW: BallySports SouthWest

For the Mavericks, only Maxi Kleber and Davis Bertans are out. On the Kings side of things Malik Monk is out after his injury Friday night and Domatas Sabonis is listed as questionable.

After last night’s game, I’m looking forward to seeing how Irving adjusts to Fox’s defense. Also… anything and everything Luka and Kyrie related should be an absolute blast.

We’ll have a recap and the numbers to know after the game, thanks for hanging out. Go Mavs!