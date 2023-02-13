Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks

Saturday we were treated with a first taste of what the Kyrie and Luka pairing can do together. Although it was an OT loss, the potential for this duo is insane. For their first time playing together, their stat lines were great with Kyrie posting a 28-7-7 line, while Luka added 27-9-5. Tonight is the much-anticipated home game debut for Irving. The Mavericks are the favorites in this one so let’s break down the matchup and give you our favorite plays.

Game Details

Fixture: Minnesota Timberwolves vs Dallas Mavericks

Date and Time: Monday, Feb. 13, 2023; 7:30 p.m. CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Outcome Odds

Spread: Mavs -7.5 (-110)

O/U: 232 (-110)

Mavericks money line: -300

Odds up to date as of 11 p.m. CST from DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

The Mavericks come into this game as seven and a half point favorites. Tim Hardaway Jr. is questionable for the game while Maxi Kleber remains sidelined until after the All-Star break. Rudy Gobert is questionable for the Timberwolves tonight while Karl Anthony-Towns remains out indefinitely. Tonight feels like a great night for Irving to introduce himself to the AAC and all the MFFL’s.

Give me the Mavericks with the points as this one could get ugly quick. Dallas needs to stop or limit Anthony Edwards as best as it can. He averages 25 points per game on the season and with potentially both big men out tonight look for Edwards to shoot as many times as he possibly can.

O/U

The O/U is set at 232 for this game and I am leaning towards the under. The public loves the over as 70% of the bets are on the over to hit. This is a tough pick as I see the Mavericks putting up 120-plus however, the short-handed Wolves should struggle to score, especially if Edwards is having an off night. I am leaning towards the under however, I can see the Mavs putting up huge numbers leaving the Wolves only needing to reach 100-110 points to hit the over. I personally will be staying away from this line as I do not love either side enough.

Player Props

Let’s take a look at some player props that stand out today.

Kyrie Irving over 24.5 points (-120)

This prop may have a little juice to it however, I cannot pass this up. Making his AAC debut while being a Maverick should be special and I look for the team to get him going early.

Anthony Edwards over 2.5 threes (-160)

This should be an easy prop as the line suggests. Edwards will shoot the ball as much as possible tonight, I could see him getting up around 7-10 three-point shots.

Same Game Parlay

If you are new to DraftKings Sportsbook you can find a category of bets labeled “Quick SGP”. This stands for “same game parlay”. One SGP has caught my eye and it’s at +350 odds. The parlay consists of Doncic over 40 points plus assists, Irving over 30 points plus assists, and Mavericks to cover the 7.5-point spread. At +350 this could be worth sprinkling some money on.

Play of the day

Josh Green over 1.5 threes (-125)

Josh Green has been hooping lately and I don’t see him slowing down tonight. The space that Luka and Kyrie create leave others wide open in the corner. Green is shooting 43% on threes this year which is extremely efficient. This makes a great parlay piece or a stand alone hammer play!