Mavericks vs Timberwolves Preview: Dallas needs to hold off Minnesota in the standings

The Dallas Mavericks (31-27) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (30-29) at home in the American Airline Center on Monday night. It’s the final match up between the two teams, with the series currently split 1-1. With so many teams bunched up in the Western Conference, holding the series tiebreaker is of value. This is also the first home game for Kyrie Irving since his trade to the Dallas Mavericks. Here’s the main things you need to know:

On the injury front, Tim Hardaway Jr. is listed as out with a hamstring injury, while Davis Bertans and Maxi Kleber are still out with their same injuries. On the Minnesota side of things, Rudy Gobert and Kyle Anderson are questionable. Karl Anthony Towns remains out.

Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving versus Anthony Edwards (and maybe Gobert) should be a whole lot of fun. Edwards has super duper star potential as he ages and he’s the exact kind of strong, long player that should give Doncic trouble if he ever commits to defense. I expect a spirited game to say the least.

Thanks for hanging out during the game. As of now I am on the recap, which means too many words but I just can’t help myself. Go Mavs.