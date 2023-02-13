Justin Holiday to sign with Dallas Mavericks after buyout, per sources

Desperate for depth in their rotation, the Dallas Mavericks have turned to Justin Holiday after the veteran came to a buyout agreement with the Houston Rockets. Holiday was traded to the Rockets from the Atlanta Hawks last week. The news was reported by Brian Windhorst of ESPN and Marc Stein.

Holiday has played in 28 games this season, averaging 4.5 points per game in limited minutes. He did average 10.1 points per game last season as a starter for the Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers.

The Mavericks have been searching for help on the perimeter all year. They went into the season without a proven third ballhandler after losing Jalen Brunson to the New York Knicks in the offseason. Frank Ntilikina has been unable to grab a spot in the rotation, and Josh Green has proven to be more valuable as a wildcard on the wing. They’ve tried out Kemba Walker and Facundo Campazzo, but neither worked out.

Now with the Kyrie Irving trade, the Mavericks are down two starters on the perimeter. Spencer Dinwiddie and Dorian Finney-Smith were huge pieces of the Dallas rotation, but a necessary cost for acquiring Irving.

The Mavericks are hoping Holiday can provide 10-15 minutes of quality defense and hit a few open shots. He doesn’t need to do too much more.

Our guy Panda Hank put together a nice video of Holiday, so to see what the Mavericks are getting, check it out: