LaMarcus Aldridge working out for the Dallas Mavericks, per Adrian Wojnarowksi

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowksi, the Dallas Mavericks will be working out 16-year NBA forward LaMarcus Aldridge.

Free agent F/C LaMarcus Aldridge is working out for the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Aldridge, a seven-time All-Star, averaged 12.9 points in 47 games for Brooklyn a season ago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 14, 2023

Aldridge, a Dallas native, averaged 12.9 points in 47 games for the Brooklyn Nets last season. That’s decent work for an aging veteran on a playoff contender. The issue with Aldridge came on the defensive end, as his fading quickness made keeping up with increasingly athletic big men tough.

At 37 years old, Aldridge may not have much left in the tank. But adding a seven-time all-star and proven playoff veteran to the Mavericks’ locker room isn’t the worst idea. Dallas isn’t exactly brimming with talent, so it might be worth giving Aldridge a look. His time in the postseason with the Portland Trail Blazers and the San Antonio Spurs means Aldridge has seen just about everything the NBA playoffs has to offer.

Aldridge has averaged 19 points and eight rebounds during his career. He’s also very familiar with Texas, having played for the Spurs and for the University of Texas Longhorns in college. Aldridge has familiarity with Kyrie Irving from their time in Brooklyn, so that might be valuable as well.

The Mavericks roster, specifically their big man rotation, has plenty of room for improvement. They currently have Chris Silva and A.J. Lawson on the bench in case of emergencies, so it’s likely they want to upgrade those positions to a player who has actually seen battles in the NBA. It’s just a matter of whether Aldridge can hold up physically.