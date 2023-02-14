Stats rundown: 3 stats from a Dallas Mavericks loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 124-121

Dallas is still winless when Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving get on the court together after losing 124-121 to Minnesota Monday night in Dallas. Dallas didn’t do itself any favors tonight, falling into a 26-point hole before fighting all the way back in the fourth, down just three with 14.2 seconds left.

Unfortunately, a botched inbound pass meant Luka and Kyrie spent that whole time fumbling the ball back and forth, and there was never an attempt at a game-tying three. What could’ve been.

26: Kyries’ points in the 4th quarter

In his first home game, Irving notched the third-highest scoring quarter in Dallas Mavericks history.

One of the more ballyhooed stats Irving brought with him to Dallas was his NBA-leading scoring in the fourth quarter (a spot he’s now narrowly ceded to Giannis Antetokounmpo). That ability to take over late was on full display in this game.

Trailing by 18 to start the frame, Kyrie’s 26-point quarter was nearly enough for Dallas to stun the Wolves. It came up just painfully short.

40: First-half points in the paint for Minnesota

The Wolves put up 65 points in the first half, and 40 came in the paint.

Rudy Gobert and Jaden McDaniels both finished the half perfect from the floor; 6-of-6 for Gobert and 5-of-5 for McDaniels. The easy baskets inside fueled a 60% shooting half from the floor. Things were bleak as Dallas had just 54 total points and their outside shot was off to start the game, as they went just 5-of-18, 27.8%, from outside and couldn’t keep up with Minnesota’s torrid scoring.

0:01: seconds played in the fourth by a Dallas center

Dwight Powell got the honor as he subbed in for rebounding duties for a pair of Mike Conley free throws, and was promptly subbed back out. JaVale McGee and Christian Wood rode the bench for the entirety of the frame.

Since Dallas was getting consistently killed all night with their bigs on the floor, coach Jason Kidd rolled out some truly insane lineups in the fourth quarter, searching for something, anything, that would provide a spark. Theo Pinson spent time guarding Rudy Gobert. And Dallas outscored Minnesota 39-24. Bizarre stuff. One would think that, with the motive simply being to blitz the Wolves and score as much as possible, defense be damned, Wood would’ve gotten some run. His 18-point second quarter that saw the Mavericks get within one point was about the only good thing happening before the half. In particular, Wood not being on the floor on the final possession with Dallas needing a three to tie was a head-scratcher.

