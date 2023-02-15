Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Wednesday, February 15th, 2023; 8:00 PM CST

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO.

Outcome Odds

Spread: Dallas +5 (-115)

O/U 233

Mavs ML: +165

Odds up to date as of 11:00 AM CST from DraftKings

Dallas and Denver have had their fair share of battles in the Luka Doncic era. 13 of their 15 matchups since Doncic was drafted have gone under this point total, and none in the last two years. Both of these teams are bottom 12 in pace (even with Doncic and Irving), and Denver will be without their star point guard Jamal Murray and possibly Nikola Jokic’s number one target Aaron Gordon. Take the under, and let history repeat itself.

Player Props

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope over 11.5 points (-125)

Josh Green over 1.5 threes made (+110)

Both of these plays are in a great spot tonight. Caldwell-Pope is a known Mavericks killer, and has gone over this line in four of his last five games against Dallas. Without Murray this year, he is taking 10 shots per game, with four three-point attempts. He should have plenty of opportunities to get the ball up tonight.

Green has attempted at least five threes in four of his last five games, shooting 40 percent on such shots. With Tim Hardaway Jr., Christian Wood, and Reggie Bullock all listed as questionable, Green will have to take shots and if he shoots at least his recent average, he will clear this line with ease.

Player of the Day

Luka Doncic over 15.5 rebounds + assists (-120)

Doncic has cleared this line in his last five games against Denver. In fact, in his 14 career games against the Nuggets, he has only gone under three times. With the possibility of the aforementioned Mavericks not playing, there will be more rebound opportunities for Doncic, as well as the requirement of additional Javale McGee and Dwight Powell minutes which will lead to assist chances.