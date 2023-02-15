ESPN Doubleheader: Cavaliers vs Sixers and Lakers vs Pelicans

As what is most likely the wildest NBA Trade Deadline in history has officially passed, teams are now looking to get acquainted with their new coaches and teammates a couple of days before All-Star weekend. First, the Philadelphia 76ers host the Cleveland Cavaliers in a battle that separates the two teams by one game in the Eastern Conference standings. Following that game, Brandon Ingram and the New Orleans Pelicans come back to face the team that drafted him, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Draftkings Odds: Cleveland Cavaliers at Philadelphia 76ers

Cavs pick ‘em

76ers pick ‘em

Over/Under 216.5 (-110)

The Cavs come into Philly with one goal on their agenda: containing Joel Embiid. Currently tied with Luka Doncic for first place in the NBA at 33.2 points per game, the Cavs have two great defensive bigs in Evan Mobley and Jarret Allen that should cause Joel to work a little bit harder for his buckets tonight.

85% of the money is on the over tonight, but the Cavs bigs might make this a defensive game. Cleveland is on a seven-game winning streak and I don’t see that streak ending tonight, even on the road. With a pick ‘em line, give me the better team. Cavs ML.

Draftkings Odds: New Orleans Pelicans at Los Angeles Lakers

Pelicans +3.5

Lakers -3.5

Over/Under 233 (-110)

If you were to take a look at the injury report ahead of this game, you will see a questionable tag next to many names on the Pelicans roster. New Orleans’ only move at the deadline was acquiring Josh Richardson but depending on how this season ends, they might want to trade their entire medical staff.

Although Lebron James (questionable) most likely misses this game, the new-look Lakers should be able to handle a Pelicans team missing two out of their three scoring leaders at home tonight. Give me the Lakers -3.5.

Record:

DegenSam picks (33-20 on the year. 6-1 Play of the day)

