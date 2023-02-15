Mavericks vs Nuggets Preview: Dallas must get creative to defeat Denver

The Dallas Mavericks (31-28) head out west for one of the last times this season, playing the Denver Nuggets (40-18) on the road Wednesday night. It’s the final game before All-Star break for both teams, so it’ll be interesting to see the level of focus for the two teams. Dallas leads the series at the moment 2-1, having caught the Nuggets earlier in the year with some injury issues. They should be 3-0 but one of the games earlier this year ended up being one of the notorious brain fart games the Mavericks have become famous for this season. Here’s the main things to know:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets

WHAT: Final trip to Denver this season

WHERE: Ball Arena, Denver Colorado

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: BallySports SouthWest

Despite some earlier questions about the injury report, it seems the Mavericks will be able to field most of the team. Kyrie Irving is out with back tightness, but both Reggie Bullock and Christian Wood are available after being listed as questionable for most of the day. Maxi Kleber, Tim Hardaway, and Davis Bertans are still out, but that’s not a surprise. On the Denver side, both Aaron Gordon and Jamal Murray are out, which opens things up quite a bit for Luka Doncic.

Speaking of Doncic, the past two days have been filled with annoying discourse around Luka and Kyrie. Dallas won’t be able to move that discussion much with Kyrie out, but getting a win over Denver before All Star break would be a big deal. Somehow the Mavericks haven’t won a game without Hardaway this year though, so that trend would be great to break as well.

See everyone on the flip side. Thanks for hanging out with us. Go Mavericks.