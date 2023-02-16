2023 NBA All-Star Weekend schedule of events

The 2023 NBA All-Star weekend is here, starting Friday night with the celebrity game and ending Sunday night with the All-Star game.

While the Mavericks participation in this weekend is limited to just Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic in the All-Star game, it should still be an exciting weekend for NBA fans.

Here’s a full schedule and breakdown of the events.

2023 NBA All-Star schedule

Friday

NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, 6 p.m. CST (ESPN)

For this year’s celebrity game, the rosters are captained by Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith and minority owner Dwyane Wade. A new feature will be an ability for each captain to activiate a “crunch time”, which starts a two-minute period in which all point values are doubled. The “Unlock a Legend” feature from 2022 also returns, where a team has the ability to add an NBA player to the roster midgame.

Celebrities participating include singers Janelle Monae and Kane Brown, actor Simu Lui, WWE wrestler The Miz, and retired pro athletes Calvin Johnson and Albert Pujols.

NBA Rising Stars Challenge, 8 p.m. CST (TNT)

The Rising Stars Challenge is undergoing a major overhaul, changing the format from one game to a mini-tournament featuring four teams and three games. A pool of 21 NBA players will be drafted onto three teams and seven G League players will make up the fourth team.

The honorary coaches for the teams are retired NBA players Pau Gasol, Joakim Noah, Jason Terry, and Deron Williams. Each game will be played to a final score: the two semifinal matchups to 40 and the championship game to 25.

TEAM PAU GASOL

Jose Alvarado, G, New Orleans Pelicans

Paolo Banchero, F, Orlando Magic

Jaden Ivey, G, Detroit Pistons

Bennedict Mathurin, G, Indiana Pacers

Keegan Murray, F, Sacramento Kings

Andrew Nembhard, G, Indiana Pacers

Scottie Barnes, F, Toronto Raptors

TEAM JOAKIM NOAH

Josh Giddey, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Williams, F, Oklahoma City Thunder

Jalen Duren, F, Detroit Pistons

Quentin Grimes, G, New York Knicks

Evan Mobley, F, Cleveland Cavaliers

Jeremy Sochan, F, San Antonio Spurs

Jabari Smith Jr., F, Houston Rockets

TEAM DERON WILLIAMS

Walker Kessler, C, Utah Jazz

Alperen Sengun, C, Houston Rockets

Trey Murphy III, G, New Orleans Pelicans

AJ Griffin, F, Atlanta Hawks

Jalen Green, G, Houston Rockets

Bones Hyland, G, LA Clippers

Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

TEAM JASON TERRY (G League)

Scoot Henderson, G, Ignite

Sidy Cissoko, G, Ignite

Mojave King, F, Ignite

Kenneth Lofton Jr., F, Memphis Hustle

Leonard Miller, F, Ignite

Mac McClung, G, Delaware Blue Coats

Scotty Pippen Jr., G, South Bay Lakers

Saturday

NBA HBCU Classic: Grambling State vs. Southern, 3 p.m. CST (ESPN2)

For the second straight year, the NBA will feature two HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) teams during All-Star weekend. Grambling State and Southern will go head-to-head in a Southwestern Athletic Conference matchup.

During the 2022 All-Star weekend, the NBA featured Howard University and Morgan State University. For this year, Bob Love and Willis Reed, alums of Southern and Grambling State, respectively, will serve as honorary captains.

NBA All-Star Saturday (skills challenge, 3-point contest, dunk contest), 7 p.m. CST (TNT)

The skills challenge sees the biggest change up, with three teams competing. One will be Team Antetokounmpos, featuring the Antetokounmpos brothers Giannis, Alex, and Thanasis. Another team will be current Jazz teammates Jordan Clarkson, Walker Kessler, and Colin Sexton. The final team is a rookie team comprised of Paolo Banchero, Jaden Ivey, and Jabari Smith Jr.

The dunk contest has been in a decline over the last decade when it comes to star talent participating and this year is no different. In fact, it might be the less notable group of participants in the contest’s history, but hopefully should still be fun.

Kenyon Martin Jr., Houston Rockets

Trey Murphy III, New Orleans Pelicans

Mac McClung, Philadelphia 76ers

Jericho Sims, New York Knicks

The three point contest definitely has more star power, with Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum headlining a solid group.

Tyrese Haliburton, Indiana Pacers

Tyler Herro, Miami Heat

Buddy Hield, Indiana Pacers

Kevin Huerter, Sacramento Kings

Damian Lillard, Portland Trail Blazers

Lauri Markkanen, Utah Jazz

Anfernee Simons, Portland Trail Blazers

Jayson Tatum, Boston Celtics

Sunday

NBA All-Star Game, 7 p.m. CST (TNT)

The league’s 72nd All-Star Game tips off Sunday night. LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the team captains and they will draft their teams immediately before the All-Star game tips off, in a tweak from previous seasons.

Here are the rosters.

STARTERS

Eastern Conference

Coach: Joe Mazzulla and staff, Boston Celtics

Giannis Antetokounmpo, C, Milwaukee Bucks

Kyrie Irving, G, Brooklyn Nets

Donovan Mitchell, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

Kevin Durant, F, Brooklyn Nets *Out due to injury

Jayson Tatum, F, Boston Celtics

Western Conference

Coach: Michael Malone and staff, Denver Nuggets

LeBron James, F, Los Angeles Lakers

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver Nuggets

Stephen Curry, G, Golden State Warriors *Out due to injury

Luka Doncic, G, Dallas Mavericks

Zion Williamson, F, New Orleans Pelicans *Out due to injury

RESERVES

Eastern Conference

Jaylen Brown, G, Boston Celtics

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia 76ers

Demar DeRozan, G, Chicago Bulls

Julius Randle, F, New York Knicks

Jrue Holiday, G, Milwaukee Bucks

Tyrese Haliburton, G, Indiana Pacers

Bam Adebayo, F, Miami Heat

Pascal Siakam, F, Toronto Raptors *Injury replacement

Western Conference

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, G, Oklahoma City Thunder

Damian Lillard, G, Portland Trail Blazers

Paul George, G, Los Angeles Clippers

Lauri Markkanen, F, Utah Jazz

Ja Morant, G, Memphis Grizzlies

Jaren Jackson Jr., F, Memphis Grizzlies

Domantas Sabonis, F, Sacramento Kings

Anthony Edwards, G, Minnesota Timberwolves *Injury replacement

De’Aaron Fox, G, Sacramento Kings *Injury replacement

Embiid, Markkanen and Morant will be starters due to the injuries to Durant, Curry and Williamson

Betting the All-Star game

If you’d like to try and make some money off the All-Star game, currently Team LeBron is a two-point favorite. Of course we won’t know what the rosters for each team will be until shortly before tip-off, so pay attention Sunday to make sure you can have as much information as possible before betting.

You can also bet on which player will be selected first in the draft. Right now the Mavericks own Luka Doncic has the best odds to be the first pick at +310.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.