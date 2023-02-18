All Star Saturday Night Open Thread

The busiest weekend on the NBA calendar is well underway already, with the Friday night Celebrity game and Rising Stars challenge going on last night. We opted not to cover it, as there weren’t any Mavericks involved. Tonight’s festivities also don’t feature any Mavericks, but it was a day of media availability and “practice” for the All Stars and it’s a more widely viewed event both by players and fans.

The full schedule is here, but I did want to do some light coverage of what’s happened today and give people a place to comment if they saw any of the media availability. Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving had availability that seemed to overlap, so some of the coverage I saw was sporadic. This part in particular cracked me up.

Mavericks’ Luka Doncic on becoming the European GOAT: “It’s a possibility, but you have guys like Giannis [Antetokounmpo] and [Nikola] Jokic, guys like [Drazen] Petrovic and [Arvydas] Sabonis. It’s really tough. You’ve got some really, really good players.” pic.twitter.com/7uYU73ZrJ4 — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) February 18, 2023

Did you FORGET ANYONE LUKA?!

Kyrie held court and according to Callie Caplan he had the biggest press scrum of anyone all day. He gave long answers during his time in front of media. Ben Golliver and Grant Afseth’s twitter feeds have video and transcriptions of some of his more buzzworthy answers. I did enjoy this from the Dallas feed

Then there’s Luka, who makes an argument for HORSE coming back to the All Star game with this shot seemingly on the first try.

Have fun if you opt in to watching tonight. The three point contest is my favorite but I’m not sure if I’m going to tune in tonight. Let me know if you see any fun player interactions, particularly if there’s something Kyrie or Luka related.