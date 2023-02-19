2023 NBA All-Star Game Preview and Game Thread: Mavericks have 2 All-Stars for first time in over a decade

The 2023 NBA All-Star Game tips off Sunday evening, and for the first time in over a decade, the Mavericks have two All-Stars. Thanks to the hectic trade deadline last week, Kyrie Irving is now a Maverick and joins Luka Doncic. Both are starters as well, a first in Mavericks history.

We won’t know if Luka and Kyrie will be teammates just yet, as the draft happens one hour before the game is scheduled to tip-off. So we’ll either see Kyrie and Luka try to have some fun together or against each other.

But none of that really matters. What matters is that sweet, sweet, tampering...

WHO: Team LeBron vs. Team Giannis

WHAT: A chance for the stars to go against each other, but realistically, a chance for them to tamper like hell.

WHERE: Vivint Arena, Salt Lake City, Utah

WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

HOW: TNT

It’s no secret that Luka Doncic and reigning two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic are fond of one another and that has continued this All-Star weekend in Salt Lake City. Jokic has already praised Doncic during his media session on Saturday, and the duo have been photographed together, whether joking around during practice or hanging out of the court.

That means it’s tampering time! Doncic and Jokic are at a disadvantage being international players, as a lot of these super teams are formed during youth and international basketball. Just about every super team has an origin with Team USA and since Doncic and Jokic won’t get to play with those guys, it means All-Star weekend is the only chance for them to make real connections with other guys across the league.

So tamper away, Luka. Let Jokic know how great Dallas is compared to Denver. Just, you know, don’t mention our worse public transportation, worse education system, and that we still haven’t legalized weed. Just show Jokic your big house that doesn’t have to worry about being snowed on and how Dallas has more fiber lines for faster internet speeds. These guys are all just gamers right?

Don’t you dare flip this though, Jokic. Luka can’t go to Denver! The higher elevation would be torture. Let him live his happy life in the open plains of Dallas, and you can come join him too. The Dallas area has room for all your horse farms.