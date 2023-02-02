Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

While it’s still uncertain that this game will take place due to mechanical issues with the Pelican’s team plane, the degenerates here at Mavs Moneyball are obviously still looking at the betting lines to see if we can find an edge. Let’s dive into some of the plays for (possibly?) tonight’s game.

Game Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023

Date and Time: Thursday February 2nd, 2022; 7:30PM CST

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX.

Spread: Mavs -4.5

O/U 223

Odds up to date as of 10 AM CST from DraftKings

After a blazing start to the season, the Pelicans have cooled off majorly losing nine straight games. As far as signs go, their plane being stuck in a storm is a pretty good representation of how ‘cooled off’ the entire team is. Although the Pelicans have all odds against them, the Mavs tend to play down to their competition whenever they are favored in a game losing twice to the Wizards and needing to pull off a 4th quarter comeback to win against the Pistons earlier this week. I can see this being a very close game, but with the losing streak and the mechanical plane issues, it seems like all odds are against the Pelicans tonight. I’m taking the Mavs -4.5

Although I don’t have a play on the over/under, according to VSIN 94% of the money is on the over for tonight. Just something to watch for.

Player Props:

Luka Doncic over 2.5 3’s (-145)

Luka has hit this prop in four of his last five games at home. Let’s keep it rolling.

Jonas Valanciunas over 14.5 points (-110)

Due to their lack of size, the Mavs have issues guarding bigs that can score.

Record:

DegenSam picks (29-18 on the year. 5-1 Play of the day)

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.