Mavericks vs Pelicans Preview: An important divisional game between Dallas and New Orleans

The Dallas Mavericks (27-25) host the New Orleans Pelicans (26-26) on Thursday evening at home in the American Airlines Center. Dallas has had a two day rest after defeating the Pistons Monday evening. The Pelicans are on a remarkable NINE game skid after being at the top of the Western Conference. New Orleans is facing the additional annoyance of not getting into the Dallas area until this afternoon as the ice issues in the North Texas areas prevented the Pelicans from flying in yesterday. Here’s the main things to know before the game:

WHO: Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans

Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans WHAT: Climbing the standings, we hope

Climbing the standings, we hope WHERE: American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas

American Airlines Center, Dallas Texas WHEN: 7:30 p.m. CST

7:30 p.m. CST HOW: BallySports Southwest

For the Pelicans, both Zion Williamson and Dyson Daniels are out, which means Dallas fans will get their first look at Brandan Ingram this season. On the Dallas end, both Maxi Kleber and Christian Wood are out but both have recently been cleared to practice (which is crazy! More on that in another post).

This would be a big win for both teams as they quest towards the playoffs. Division wins aren’t games most teams think about these days but in terms of playoff seeding and with how close the West is, it could come down to something as pecular as a division win in February. Expect the Pelicans to look tired as they have this built in travel excuse, so hopefully Dallas can come out and beat up on them early. This would be a great win to get as the schedule after this game is very road heavy heading into All Star break.

Expect the usual after the game. Consider joining me on Spotify Live late if that’s something you’re interested in. We have fun. Go Mavs!