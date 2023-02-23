Mavericks Odds: How to bet the Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs

Game Details
Fixture: Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs | NBA Regular Season 2022-2023
Date and Time: Thursday, February 23rd, 2023; 7:30 PM CST
Venue: American Airlines Center
Outcome Odds
- Spread: Mavericks -14 (-110)
- O/U: 237.5
- Mavs ML: -1150
Put an ocean between yourself and this spread. 14 points is entirely too many for a team that struggles to get stops in key situations. Avoid at all costs.
Player Props
- Kyrie Irving over 25.5 Points (-110)
- Josh Green over 11.5 Points (-110)
- Luka Doncic over 8.5 Rebs (+1100
- Luka Doncic over 7.5 Assts (-140)
- Josh Green over 1.5 3s (+105)
Jason Kidd should, and I emphasize should, capitalize on this transition period and give Josh Green a ton of minutes with the starters. Luka and Kyrie are still working on their chemistry and someone like Green could help aid in that process. I anticipate Kidd will want to take an extended look at Green and that starts tonight. Give me the over on 3s and points for Green.
As far as Kyrie, I don't have to tell you that he is a walking bucket. I’ll take the over on points any day of the week. For Luka, I anticipate he will relish the opportunity to have someone else share the offensive burden. I love the over on assists.
Player of the Day
- Luka Doncic over 48.5 Points+Rebs+Assts (-120)
This is the lowest this particular prop has been all season. This over/under is usually in the mid to high 50s. Vegas anticipates his scoring numbers to drop but he should offset some of that with an increase in assists and rebounds.
